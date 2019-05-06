Youth sports in CT impacted by rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- It was an absolute gorgeous day Monday but we can't forget about all the rain we’ve been having.

So much rain that more than just our moods are being impacted; youth sports such as little league and soccer games have seen many cancellations.

FOX61’s Rachel Piscitelli spoke with Superintendent of the Parks and Recreation Department in Newington, Bill Demaio.

He explained the delays are piling up. Maintaining fields in these soggy conditions can be a bit tricky. The weight of the lawnmowers is too heavy for the wet grounds, it gets tricky.

“We have to cut the grass we have to line the field, groom the ball diamonds, and get things playable for these kids and its been very very difficult.”

Demaio goes on to explain, “We pump water off of baseball diamonds every morning we try to give it our best shot so we pump the water out the field we try to rake it in the morning, but then when it rains again the afternoon all bets off for night time.”

Parents also expressing a bit of frustration when trying to juggle all of the makeup dates.

A quick moving front tomorrow is expected to bring us a few showers, heavier downpours and maybe even a rumble of thunder in the afternoon. More widespread rain late Thursday into Friday.