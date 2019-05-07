Allergy season in full effect in CT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budding trees and flourishing flowers comes at a price this time of year.

The pollen levels within trees alone is at an all time high. Some perspective on what is considered very high is 1,500 plus Tuesday levels were peaking at 7552.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies you know the drill itchy eyes, itchy throat, itchy nose, runny nose, sneezing, post nasal drip, coughing and even a sore throat.

FOX61s Rachel Piscitelli spoke with Nurse Practitioner Kim Morgan who shared some advise on best ways to alleviate some symptoms “if you know that you suffer from seasonal allergies avoid mornings, try antihistamines, if your symptoms continue or its just getting worse then definitely follow up with your primary care”

The pollen count is expected to stay elevated through Friday. You can check the pollen count here.