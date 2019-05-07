‘Brooks’, the dog found abandoned in Suffield, has died

SUFFIELD — A sad update for anyone who was following the recovery of Brooks, the dog found tied to a post in Stony Brook Park.

Suffield Animal Control said on their Facebook Monday that Brooks had sadly passed away.

They thank the River Valley Animal Center, the loving family that took Brooks in, and the ‘outstanding community’ that all came to Brooks’ aid when he needed it.

On April 13th, Brooks was adopted by a loving family.

Police said that when they found Brooks, there were other visible signs of neglect and suspected abuse such as severe matting of the dog’s fur, missing portions of fur from the dog’s tail, and a tumor present on one of the dog’s rear legs.

“Icicles were visible hanging from the dog’s fur and the Animal Control officer noted what appeared to be signs of significant neglect of the dog’s dental care,” police said.

For anyone that has any information regarding Brooks, please reach out to Suffield ACO Ryan Selig at the Suffield Police Department (860) 668-3870, as the criminal investigation surrounding his treatment and abandonment is still ongoing.