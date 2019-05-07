× Don’t stop believing! Journey comes to Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE — Grab your karaoke microphone because Journey is coming to Mohegan Sun this fall!

They’ll have back-to-back show nights on Friday, October 4th and Saturday, October 5th at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $99.00, $79.00 and $59.00 and go on sale Friday, May 10th at noon through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00am, subject to availability.