Don’t stop believing! Journey comes to Mohegan Sun

Posted 1:18 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, May 7, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NM - MAY 03: Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey performs during the first night of the band's second nine-show residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UNCASVILLE — Grab your karaoke microphone because Journey is coming to Mohegan Sun this fall!

They’ll have back-to-back show nights on Friday, October 4th and Saturday, October 5th at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $99.00, $79.00 and $59.00 and go on sale Friday, May 10th at noon through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00am, subject to availability.

