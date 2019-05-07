× House to vote on ghost guns, Ethan’s Law, safe vehicle storage

HARTFORD — The House is expected to vote on three gun bills Tuesday that advocates say would save lives.

But opponents say aspects of the legislation would criminalize legal gun owners. If they get passed by both the house and senate, Gov. Lamont has said he will sign them immediately.

Ghost guns, Ethan’s Law, and safe storage in the car. Three gun bills that all have bipartisan support at different levels. Jeremy Stein is the Executive Director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

“We’re making it way too easy for people to build banned weapons,” he said.

HB 7219 would ban 3-D printed and unserialized so called “ghost guns.” But Ray Bevis of Connecticut Citizens Defense League said, “There are people prefer to make their own firearms from scratch so this would really hinder that ability.”

The language of the bill was overhauled Tuesday to still allow hobbyists to build guns as long as the get a background check and serial number.

Rep. Steve Stafstrom, (D) Bridgeport said, “We wanted to make sure that while we accomplished the goals of the bill we weren’t having the unintended affect of criminalizing hobbyists.”

The bill requires the state Department of Education to make guidelines available for gun safety curriculum.

“CCDL is really supportive of the education component,” said Bevis.

But the actual implementation of that curriculum is optional. “Nobody had asked that that guidance actually have to be taught in every school,” said Rep. Stafstrom.

HB 7218, better known as Ethan’s Law deals with safe storage in the home. It requires all guns whether loaded or not to be safely secured where minors live.

“We’re trying to save lives here,” said Stein. 15 year old Ethan Song of Guilford died while playing with an unsecured gun at a friend’s house in 2018.

Meanwhile, HB 7223 mandates a gun in a car is stored in a safe. Some question what that means.

“The bill does not define what a properly secure safe is,” said Bevis.

“That’s really the intent of the bill is just to say don’t leave it in the passenger seat, don’t leave it on the cupholder, put it in a safe,” said Rep. Stafstrom.

The bill imposes a stiff penalty for non-compliance. Rep. Timothy Ackert, (R) 8th District said, “Somebody could steal our car or break into our vehicle and then you become a felon if you have a gun in your glove box or under your seat.”

These aren’t the only gun bills up for debate this session. There is a bill dealing with the open carry law and guns at state parks that may or may not get a vote this session.