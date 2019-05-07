What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Lightning strike at Kansas airport caught on video; leaves hole in runway

Posted 2:59 PM, May 7, 2019, by

HUTCHISON, Kansas — Staff at a regional airport in Kansas got a surprise Sunday evening when a lighting strike hit very close to home.

The bolt of lighting struck shortly after 7 pm on the runway apron, a few dozen feet from a private plane.

The moment was captured on security cameras and was posted to Youtube. Officials said the airport is struck by lightning about twice a year.

The strike made a hole in the pavement several feet across.

 

 

