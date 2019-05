Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANTSVILLE -- Today, 160 police officers from state and local departments were honored for their efforts to end drunk driving.

MADD CT has organized this event for the last 33 years to thank law enforcement for their service to try and make Connecticut roads safer.

12 officers were recognized for working with MADD for the last five and 10 years.

The non-profit also awarded a top cop award to an officer with the Hamden Police Department.

Special event thanking law enforcement working with #MADDCT to try to end drunk driving. 160 men and women were honored for their service today. Thank you to all those working to keep CT safe! #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/IBVwgYdlEk — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) May 7, 2019