Meal House: Scallop & Shrimp Cocktail Ceviche

Today's recipe is from Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho, Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill

SCALLOP & SHRIMP COCKTAIL CEVICHE

Makes 8 portions

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup fresh lime juice

2 cups fresh orange juice

1 lb wild shrimp, cleaned

1 lb dried sea scallops

½ cup ketchup

2 tbsp chipotle pepper in adobo

3 tsp olive oil

2 cups diced English cucumber

1 cup diced jicama

1 small ripe avocado, cubed

1/4 cup diced red onions

½ cup chopped cilantro, plus garnish

Salt to taste

Tostadas or tortillas chips, store bought or homemade saltine crackers

PREPARATION:

Bring 2 quarts salted water to a boil and add ¼ cup of the lime juice. Scoop in the shrimp, cover and let water return to a boil. Immediately remove from the heat and place in an ice water bath. Repeat the process with the scallops until almost half cooked.

In a small strainer, rinse the onions under cold water, then shake off the excess liquid. Add to the shrimp and scallops, along with the cilantro, citrus juices, ketchup, chipotle, olive oil, jicama, cucumber and avocado.

Taste and season with salt. Cover and refrigerate if not serving immediately.

Spoon the ceviche into Sundae glasses, martini glasses or small bowls. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and slices of lime. Serve with tostadas, tortilla chips or saltines.