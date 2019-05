Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meeth Keisha (pronounced like the singer Kesha)!

She's only a year old, and looking for a loving home!

She's a very petite rabbit. Keisha came to the CT Humane Society with a sister, but since they fought over food, will be adopted separately.

Keisha was also spayed by the Humane Society!

