Phil Mickelson commits to 2019 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL — The Travelers Championship today announced that Phil Mickelson has committed to the 2019 tournament. Mickelson is a five-time major champion — including three victories at the Masters — and has 44 PGA TOUR wins, good for ninth all time. Two of those wins are back-to-back victories at TPC River Highlands in 2001 and 2002. This will be his first appearance in Connecticut since 2003.

“Phil Mickelson is one of the greats of the game, and it’s going to be exciting for Connecticut golf fans to have the opportunity to see him back at River Highlands,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Phil brings even more star power to an already elite field of PGA TOUR pros, and we are thrilled about this announcement and the commitments we’ve received thus far.”

“This is great news for the Travelers Championship and for our community,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “When you add a name like Mickelson to the great field we have already announced, you have the makings of one of the most exciting groups of players we’ve ever had. We couldn’t be happier about how the 2019 player field is coming together.”

Phil Mickelson is one of golf’s most noteworthy players and has an incredibly impressive resume. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012 and holds a record 12 appearances on both the U.S. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams. At 48 years old, he remains one of the best players on TOUR and is currently No. 23 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Mickelson joins 2019 Travelers Championship commitments that include defending champion Bubba Watson (No. 18), Brooks Koepka (No. 3), Justin Thomas (No. 5), Francesco Molinari (No. 7), Bryson DeChambeau (No. 8), Paul Casey (No. 12), Tony Finau (No. 14), Jason Day (No. 15), Tommy Fleetwood (No. 16), Patrick Cantlay (No. 17), Patrick Reed (No. 19) and 2012 Travelers Championship winner Marc Leishman (No. 22).

The 2019 Travelers Championship will be held June 17–23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For tickets and more information on this year’s tournament, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.