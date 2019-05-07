SEE IT: Building partially collapses after car slams into storefront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A driver was left seriously injured after his car careened into a building in Brooklyn, causing that building to collapse, police said Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., FDNY responded to 496 Avenue P for reports of a car into a building according to WPIX.

They arrived to find a 2-story building partially collapsed, FDNY said.

A 20-year-old male driver struck the building, causing the structure to collapse, police said.

Moments later, the man climbed out of the rubble and allegedly tried to run away from the scene, but was apprehended by neighborhood patrol members until police took him in custody, witnesses told PIX11.

More than 100 firefighters operated at the collapse and searched for any occupants.

All residents on the second floor of the building were accounted for, FDNY said.

A commercial business located on the first floor was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The Department of Buildings was called to the scene around midnight to investigate the compromised structure.

The vehicle had traveled inside of the building and the impact dislodged several of the vertical supports in the building, causing a large section of the building to collapse, the DOB told PIX11.

Engineers on scene also determined that the rest of the building is similarly in danger of collapse, and that a structural party wall, between 496 Avenue P and the neighboring building at 494 Avenue P, had been compromised by the damage, DOB said.

As a result, a Full Vacate Order was issued and ordered a construction fence to be installed around the property, the department said in a statement.

The order was also issued to 494 Avenue P due to the compromised party wall.

The building owners was ordered to properly shore up the party wall and install a sidewalk shed in the front of the building.

A small parking lot behind the collapsed building at 1710 East 5 Street was issued a partial vacate order due to their proximity to the collapsed building.

All displaced residents affected by the orders were offered relocation assistance by the American Red Cross.

The vehicle dislodged into the building will likely be pulled from the rubble Wednesday, officials said.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver's name and charges have not been released.