West Haven police release video of truck tearing up school field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- Police released a video showing a pickup truck tearing up the field at an elementary school Sunday morning.

Police were called around 5 a.m. to the Alma E. Pagels School, 26 Benham Hill Rd. for a report of vandalism. They found tire marks and ruts in the field area and damage to a portion of the chain link fence that surrounds the field.

Doorbell camera footage released by police shows a four door pickup truck with overhead running lights and a utility box mounted in the bed driving on the field then through the fence line. Exhaust noise can be heard as the vehicle runs through the fence.

West Haven Police are asking for help identifying the vehicle and operator shown in the surveillance video. Call the emergency number at 203-937-3900 or Crime Prevention at 203-937-3570 with any information regarding this incident.