WorkinCT #CTConfident: Winterberry Gardens

There is no shortage of beauty at Winterberry Gardens in Southington. A family owned business since 1985 that keeps expanding, they offer a variety of service for any experience leveled Gardner.

From design, to irrigation, maintenance services that include fall clean up, lighting for both commercial and residential properties. They bring the color from their property to yours.

Fox 61’s Rachel Piscitelli spoke with Bryan Stolz the CFO of Winterberry Gardens who explained “we do offer all of those service under one roof that’s something we can take care of as well and that makes us a little unique in that we have all under but it’s not a jack of all trades situation each of our services is a specific department with their own specialized staff and training so they're experts”

One of the newer departments is called the annual color department which plants annuals grown from by Winterberry Gardens and are planted on your property. Stolz describes the department as “a service that we replace them seasonally so that you always have color throughout the year that includes the winter months where we can provide holiday lights and winter greens” Which can create a four season element for your home. They have crews that will swap out the plants.

The growing operation has taking flight in the last five years at Winterberry Gardens, it’s become a large part of the business and what they do.

The family atmosphere also a great place to work, Stolz started his career working in one of the sheds on property and has worked his way up. He encourages many folks looking for work to come out to Winterberry Gardens as they are hiring for this growing season.