6 people, including 4 children, killed in Harlem apartment fire

HARLEM, Manhattan — Six people, including four children, are dead after a broke out at a NYCHA apartment in Harlem early Wednesday PIX11 reports.

Fire officials received a call about the blaze, which started on the fifth floor of the Frederick E. Samuel Apartments on the corner of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 142nd Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. , fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire and were met at the door with flames—the apartment “fully involved,” fire officials said.

Images show the fire on the fifth floor of the apartment, with flames coming out the windows of the corner unit.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the victims were members of the same family.

A 45-year-old woman, her four children — two girls, ages 11 and 6, and two boys, ages 8 and 3, and a 33-year-old man believed to be the woman’s stepson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire appears to have been caused by a burner on a stove that was left turned on, an FDNY source said.

The blaze is one of the deadliest New York City fires since 2017.

Full story at PIX11.