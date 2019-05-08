What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Bill advances requiring guns in vehicles to be secured

Posted 7:42 PM, May 8, 2019, by

HARTFORD  — Gun owners in Connecticut may soon have to secure their weapons inside an unattended vehicle.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted 98-to-48 Wednesday in favor of a bill requiring a pistol or revolver to be kept in a vehicle’s truck, a locked safe or a locked glove box. Proponents say they hope this legislation, which now awaits Senate action, will reduce the number of guns stolen in motor vehicle break-ins.

The bill originally did not allow a gun to be stored inside a locked glove box. Democratic Rep. Steven Stafstrom of Bridgeport said police officers cited safety concerns when pulling over vehicles, considering many drivers keep their registrations inside a glove box.

But some Republicans questioned that reasoning and persuaded Democrats to allow a locked glove box to be used.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.