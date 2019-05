DERBY — The Derby Fire Department said they responded to Derby High School on a fire report.

The fire was small and had started during a Staff Appreciation Breakfast. The fire was put out immediately by a staff member.

The school was evacuated due to state law.

Fire units stayed at the scene for around 20 minutes. No injuries were reported, and students are back in school with classes resumed.

The cause of fire is under investigation by the Derby Fire Marshall Office.