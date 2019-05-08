× Farley Field in Marlborough vandalized

MARLBOROUGH — Another Connecticut field has been vandalized and police are asking for help to identify the vandal or vandals. Marlborough Police are asking anyone with information about the damage at Farley Field complex to contact them.

Police say last Friday night to Saturday morning someone was spinning donuts in the parking lot and continued to drive onto the lawn in front of the parking lot on South Road.

Several hundred feet of tire tracks can be seen on the grass. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlborough Police or resident State Trooper at 860-295-9098.