First-grader re-creates Met Gala look with help from her mom

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ/WMYD) — A first-grader from Woodhaven is back in the spotlight after re-creating yet another Met Gala look with the help of her mom.

Aili Boler, 6, loves fashion and first got into the Met Gala creations while watching it with her mom back in 2017. She was just 4 at the time.

Aili’s mom, Kanaya Boler, said, “She watched it with me. She went bonkers over Zendaya. She asked me, Mom can you make it for me? I was like, sure!”

Once they posted that picture, it went viral. Zendaya even asked if she could post it and she did!

The following year, Aili re-created Cardi B’s look and the megastar reposted it as well along with a comment.

This year, Aili loved Janelle Monae’s dress, which was designed by Christian Siriano.

What did she love about it so much?

“She looked like Willy Wonka,” Aili said.

Kanaya said Willy Wonka is Aili’s favorite movie. Creating the mini version of the dress took her six hours and cost $41.

After posting the side-by-side picture of Janelle Monae and Aili in the re-created look, people were reposting it and commenting.

Janelle Monae shared it in her Instagram story and said “WOW”. Fashion designer Christian Siriano posted it and said, “Let’s inspire the young minds with our ART!”

“I said mommy you did really really, really good,” Aili said.

Kanaya says what she loves the most is knowing how much Aili has fun with it.

Her little girl already knows what she wants to be when she grows up – a fashion model.

Who knows? Maybe one day we’ll see her on the red carpet at the Met Gala.