× Hartford man convicted of cold case murders from 2008

HARTFORD — A Hartford man was convicted Wednesday on two counts of murder for the drive-by shootings of two other men as they were walking down Edwards Street, 11 years ago.

Following a trial in Hartford Superior Court, 35-year-old Harold Patterson was found guilty for the deaths of Lamar Gresham, 21, and Carlos Ortiz, 23 on August 25, 2008.

Patterson was arrested following an investigation by the Cold Case Unit of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney in conjunction with Hartford Police and several other law enforcement aids.

According to officials, he faces from 25 years, all the way up to 120 years in prison.

Patterson’s sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

In addition to the two he was convicted for, Patterson is also awaiting trial on a Murder charge in the unrelated slaying of Raymond “Flip” Hite.

The 34-year-old was shot to death in June of 2008, allegedly with the same gun used to kill Gresham and Ortiz.

Officials say, the charge is merely an accusation and Patterson is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.