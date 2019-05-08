How can the CT SBDC help your small business?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than half of all Americans either own or work for a small business, but starting the venture can take some necessary pre-planning. Maggie Sylsz sits down with Joe Williams, business advisor from the Connecticut Small Business Development Center, to talk about the ways that the center has helped small businesses with financing, HR, social media and more.

With him is Rodney Nedd of QualVoice, who can attest to the success that his business has had, thanks to the support that the Connecticut Small Business Development Center has given.

To register for services or to inquire more about all the great work that the CT SBDC does, you can call their number at 877-723-2828, or visit them online at www.CTSBDC.com