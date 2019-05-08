Hundreds of guns found in Bel-Air Area home during investigation into illegal selling, manufacturing of weapons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of guns were recovered from a Bel-Air area home Wednesday during an investigation into the illegal selling and manufacturing of weapons, officials said.

LAPD officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting a joint investigation when the warrant was served.The search warrant was being served about 4 a.m. in the 100 block of North Beverly Glen, Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed federal agents and police examining hundreds of guns laid out in a courtyard area of the home.

The cache of weapons included various long guns and handguns, video from Sky5 showed. The home is in an upscale area of multimillion-dollar homes.

Public property records for the address being searched indicate it's a five-bedroom, 8,200-square-foot home that last sold in 2001. Its value is estimated at more than $7 million, according to real estate website Redfin.com.