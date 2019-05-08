× Child struck by a car in East Haven, Main Street down to one lane

EAST HAVEN — Authorities responded to reports of an accident at the area of 410 Main Street in East Haven Wednesday.

East Haven police confirmed a juvenile pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and transported to the hospital.

He is being treated for serious, but non life threatening injuries. The child will not be identified.

According to police, the Main Street area is open, but down to one lane while the investigation continues.