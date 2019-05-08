Meal House: Salmon Cobb Salad

Recipe by The Kitchen at Billings Forge
The Kitchen’s Salmon Cobb Salad
Dressing
Serves 6
- ¾ cup of (1/4 olive oil and 2/4 Canola Oil
- 2 tbs. red wine vinegar
- 2 tbs. lemon juice
- 2 tbs. Water
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 tsp worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. granulated sugar
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
Instructions
- Mince the garlic, sprinkle with a little salt and by angling the knife, work the garlic and salt together against the cutting board to form a paste. Place the garlic paste, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard in a bowl and whisk together. Add either the lemon juice or vinegar and whisk again.
- Begin adding the oil, a few drops at a time, and whisk until completely incorporated before adding any more. The process takes a long time. As the dressing begins to emulsify, you can add the oil a little faster.
- When you’ve added ½ of the oil, add another tbsp of vinegar or lemon juice. Continue slowly adding ½ of the remaining oil, waiting until completely incorporated before adding more. Then, add the remaining vinegar or lemon juice. Finish-up by adding the last of the oil in a thin stream while whisking and then add the remaining ingredients.
- Refrigerate any leftover dressing. Make about 1 cup with a serving size of approximately 3 tablespoons.
The Salad
Ingredients
- Cucumber diced
- Pint of cherry tomatoes halved
- Mixed greens
- 6 Hard boiled eggs
- 6 , 4 Ounce portions of grilled salmon seasoned with salt and pepper