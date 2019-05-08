What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Meal House: Salmon Cobb Salad

Posted 4:39 PM, May 8, 2019, by

Recipe by The Kitchen at Billings Forge 

The Kitchen’s Salmon Cobb Salad

Dressing

Serves 6

  • ¾ cup of (1/4 olive oil and 2/4 Canola Oil
  • 2 tbs. red wine vinegar
  • 2 tbs. lemon juice
  • 2 tbs. Water
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 tsp worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 tsp. granulated sugar
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper

Instructions

  1. Mince the garlic, sprinkle with a little salt and by angling the knife, work the garlic and salt together against the cutting board to form a paste. Place the garlic paste, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard in a bowl and whisk together. Add either the lemon juice or vinegar and whisk again.
  2. Begin adding the oil, a few drops at a time, and whisk until completely incorporated before adding any more. The process takes a long time. As the dressing begins to emulsify, you can add the oil a little faster.
  3. When you’ve added ½ of the oil, add another tbsp of vinegar or lemon juice. Continue slowly adding ½ of the remaining oil, waiting until completely incorporated before adding more. Then, add the remaining vinegar or lemon juice. Finish-up by adding the last of the oil in a thin stream while whisking and then add the remaining ingredients.
  4. Refrigerate any leftover dressing. Make about 1 cup with a serving size of approximately 3 tablespoons.

 

The Salad

Ingredients

  • Cucumber diced
  • Pint of cherry tomatoes halved
  • Mixed greens
  • 6 Hard boiled eggs
  • 6 , 4 Ounce portions of grilled salmon seasoned with salt and pepper
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.