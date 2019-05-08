Senate to vote on early voting amendment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — We saw long lines at the polls in November and some wet ballots too. That’s why there’s a big push this legislative session to get early voting over the hurdle. The state Senate is set to take up the issue Wednesday.

The issue of early voting isn’t one of the most controversial, but it is one of the hardest to get passed. That’s because it requires a constitutional amendment. Changing the state constitution means getting a super majority or 2/3rds of the votes in both the house and senate.

The measure cleared the house a couple of weeks ago. Now, the Democratic leaning senate will need to vote on it, but they’ll need Republican support. The change would allow voters to cast ballots at least 3 days before an election.

Supporters say early voting would cut down on the long lines we saw on Election Day last November. Those in favor say we should do anything we can to expand access to our basic right to vote and bring more people into the process.

Paula Bacolini is the Coordinator for Make Voting Easy. She said, “We are hoping that the Connecticut voters would like to join the 39 other states because we are only 1 of 11 states that don’t enjoy this convenience of early voting and as our citizens get older and people get sick and can’t vote exactly on Election Day, if we had an extra day it would be fabulous.”

But the main concern is it would something a community would be forced to implement without getting any money from the state to do it. That’s what’s known as an unfounded mandate. There’s also concerns about fraud.

Connecticut is one of only 3 states where early voting in banned by the constitution. If it’s approved the Governor does not need to sign it, it will go straight to the ballot for you to vote on in 2020. The earliest it could be implemented is 2022.