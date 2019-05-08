× State Police asks for public’s help to identify man who followed a woman into a restroom

STAFFORD — State Police are looking for a man involved in a suspicious incident at a business in Stafford last month.

According to authorities, the male allegedly followed a female patron into a bathroom.

The Stafford resident Trooper’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual captured by surveillance cameras.

Anyone who can identify the individual in the photo is asked to call the Stafford Police Department/ Stafford resident Trooper’s Office at 860-684-3777.