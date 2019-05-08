Sunshine Wednesday with temps in the mid 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yesterday’s rain is gone, and we’ll be bringing in some sunshine today. The clouds may be slow to clear, but it’s still a pretty nice day overall. Temperatures will rise into the 60s during the day with fairly light winds. A slight seabreeze developing on the shoreline may keep towns like Groton, Old Saybrook, and Clinton a few degrees cooler this afternoon.

At this point while most of Thursday looks dry its also a day that may struggle to make it out of the 50s for parts of the state. That’ll be in large part due to cloud cover thickening up, so sunshine may be limited on Thursday.

Rain returns Friday. This will be the 9th Friday in a row with rain, going all the way back to March!

This weekend holds some promise with Saturday looking dry. Sunday for Mother’s day looks rainy and cooler, especially towards the second half of the day. We’re hoping it may stay just dry enough in the morning that you can get some time outside, but it doesn’t look like a perfect weather day by any means!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clouds break for sunshine. High: mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy at times. Temperatures falling to near 40 inland, low/mid 40s shoreline.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for late-day showers. High: 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain likely, cloudy. High: near 60.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Rain likely. High: 50s-near 60.

MONDAY: Showers. High: 50s.

