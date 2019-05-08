Talking tourism at the Convention Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -– It is a sure sign of Summer, this year’s Connecticut Conference on Tourism brought about 400 attendees from venues across the state.

The Connecticut Convention Center played host the annual event which strives to connect tourism leaders to discuss ideas and marketing strategies.

Randy Fiveash, the director of Connecticut’s Office of Tourism said, “this year we have about 400 people that gather to talk about tourism and to meet with other and to learn from each other.”

PowerPoint demonstrations and seminars are held throughout the day as well as an address from Governor Ned Lamont. Lamont discussed the fact that the tourism budget has decreased 73 percent since 2012 – to 4.1 million dollars this year. It is expected to move up slightly for the next fiscal year.

“We’ve got a little more in the budget for tourism,” Lamont said. “Instead of going in the other direction, I’m going to be a champion for tourism.”

Gina Maria Alimberti, who is the business manager at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor said she attends the tourism conference each year.

“This is the time we need to shine, I love coming here to learn all the tourism trends and marketing trends and its also great to meet others in the tourism industry.” Fiveash added, “We’ve got a lot going on in Connecticut, whatever season you want to come.”

Check out our CT Bucketlist

41.762908 -72.668139