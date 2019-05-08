× Walmart to launch online pet pharmacy

Walmart is launching an online pet pharmacy and adding veterinary clinics to 100 stores.

The vet clinics will offer services such as exams, vaccinations, and treatments for minor illnesses at discounts of up to 60% off, according to Walmart.

“Millennial dog owners … spend up to $1,285 a year on their furry friends, with the majority of spend going towards vet care and vaccinations, food and supplies,” a Walmart executive said. “We’re about to bring that cost down.”

According to the website Orders costing more than $35 will qualify for Walmart’s free, two-day shipping.

Walmart said it will add pet medications to its stores as well. By the end of May, the company will carry the top 30 requested pet medications for same-day pickup from its 4,500 US pharmacies.