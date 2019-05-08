Water Safety day at the State Capitol
-
Foodborne disease infections are on the rise. Here are the most common
-
Get hyped for the 48th Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day parade!
-
Family takes fight for first responder benefits to the Capitol
-
Democrats promise vote to eliminate vaccine religious exemptions within a year
-
K-9 Veterans Day celebrated at State Capitol
-
-
Gov. working on “compromise” toll bill as Republicans push Prioritize Progress plan
-
20,000 homes at risk in Australia floods as crocodiles, snakes wash up
-
Islamic community rallies together in wake of New Zealand shooting
-
At our current pace it’ll take 80 years to repair all the structurally deficient bridges in the US, a report finds
-
Educators and students discuss legislative priorities during ‘Day on the Hill’
-
-
High levels of sunscreen ingredients enter blood after just a day of use, study says
-
State officials hold anti-marijuana legalization press conference in Wallingford
-
Sandra Bland’s own cellphone video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces