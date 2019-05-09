72-year-old man knocked unconscious over handicapped parking spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. - Police are searching for three juveniles after disturbing surveillance video shows an elderly disabled man being shoved to the ground. Investigators say the attack stemmed from a dispute over a parking spot

The 72-year-old man had asked the juveniles to move the car out of his handicapped spot, according to WNEP. Surveillance cameras show a teen jump out of a moving car and shove the man to the ground.

Police in Scranton say the man just asked how long the three inside the car would be in his spot.

The victim's granddaughter, Courtney Brady, is outraged.

"I was furious. I was completely shocked that a younger male attacked an older gentleman like that," Brady said.

The man's family say he hit a concrete stand as he fell to the ground, knocking him unconscious for 10 minutes.

"He hit his head. He scraped his elbow. He cut his hand. He was unconscious when he hit him. The kid leaned over and was like yelling something in the video," Brady added.

"He has back surgeries done. He has bad knees. There was no need for any of this," Brady said.

Police say the three juveniles could face charges of simple assault and harassment. Anyone with information is asked to call Scranton police.