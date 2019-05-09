× Connecticut caregivers at over 20 nursing homes plan new strike date

HARTFORD — Nursing home caregivers represented by the New England Health Care Employees Union, District 1199 SEIU, voted in favor of a new strike deadline in 20 facilities, effective June 3rd, according to a release by the union.

According to 1199 SEIU, the workers are demanding additional funding in the state budget to cover wage raises industry-wide for the next two years. Workers have been operating with expired contracts for the past two years and did not receive an increase in salary for 2016 and 2017. The union says workers received a 2% raise in 2018 which amounted to about 30 cents for most workers. According to the union, if the current state budget proposal is approved, they will not see any raise to their pay in 2019 and 2020.

“More than 2,500 nursing home caregivers will be forced to walk out of their jobs until proper funding is provided to raise their take-home pay,” said Rob Baril, president of SEIU 1199 New England. “This is the last resort for workers who care dearly about the residents and patients they serve every day. Some of our members are making as little as $10.93 per hour or just 83 cents above the bare minimum wage. This is totally unacceptable in a wealthy state like Connecticut.”

The union says after they received an encouraging letter two weeks ago from Gov. Lamont asking for room to negotiate, workers withdrew the previous notice of intent to strike sent to Connecticut nursing homes, which was effective on May 1st.

1199 SEIU represents 26,000 health care workers in Connecticut. Some 7,000 members are nursing home workers classified as registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, maintenance, receptionists, recreation and dietary staff.

Read the full release below.

The union lists the following nursing homes that will be affected:

Nine ICare facilities

Bidwell

Westside

Silver Springs

Farmington

Chelsea Place

Trinity Hill

Wintonbury

Kettlebrook

Chestnut

Four Autumn facilities

New Britain

Waterbury

Norwalk

Cromwell

Two National facilities

Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

MapleView Health & Rehabilitation Center

Additional five facilities

Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center

Advanced Center Nursing & Rehabilitation

West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center

Orange

JACC Norwich