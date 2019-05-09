× Danbury police issue Silver Alert for missing 11-yr-old girl

DANBURY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl Thursday afternoon.

Maribella Perez-Ramirez, 11, is described as white/Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

She is 4’11 and weighs 90 lbs. Police had no clothing description or photo.They said she has been missing since last Friday.

Contact Danbury Police with any information at 203-797-4614.Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.