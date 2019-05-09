× DPH reports two more flu deaths, bringing total for season to 77

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said two more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the two flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 77 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Sixty-seven flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A (unspecified), 7 with influenza A (2009 H1N1), 1 with influenza A (H3N2), and 2 with influenza B. Of the 77 total reported flu-associated deaths, 52 occurred in persons older than 65 years of age, 20 in persons 50-64 years of age, 4 in persons 25-49 years of age, and 1 in an individual 5-17 years of age.

A total of 3,347 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season: