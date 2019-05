× Expect More Now: Dan Amarante and the hurricane chasers

The 2019 hurricane season starts on June 1, and the time to raise awareness and get prepared is now. FOX61 Meteorologist Dan Amarante looks at the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, and talks with two leading experts on the extraordinary effort to keep Americans safe as these dangerous storms form in the months ahead.

Subscribe at the links below:

Libsyn | iTunes | Google Play | Spotify

41.770265 -72.691970