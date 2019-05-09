A man shows hemp fibres at the Interval company facilities in Arc-Les-Gray near Dijon, central eastern France, on July 12, 2016.
Faurecia and Interval launched in 2014 a joint venture, "Automotive Performance Materials" (APM), which developes, manufactures and sells a material containing 20% of hemp fibre, after a complex process of transformation. Sold in granules, this exclusive product called "NAFILean" is then heated to pass into an injection press machine, as a 100% synthetic material. / AFP / ROMAIN LAFABREGUE (Photo credit should read ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP/Getty Images)
Lamont signs hemp production bill
A man shows hemp fibres at the Interval company facilities in Arc-Les-Gray near Dijon, central eastern France, on July 12, 2016.
Faurecia and Interval launched in 2014 a joint venture, "Automotive Performance Materials" (APM), which developes, manufactures and sells a material containing 20% of hemp fibre, after a complex process of transformation. Sold in granules, this exclusive product called "NAFILean" is then heated to pass into an injection press machine, as a 100% synthetic material. / AFP / ROMAIN LAFABREGUE (Photo credit should read ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP/Getty Images)
HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont has signed a hemp farming bill into law.
It authorizes a pilot program for the production and sale of hemp.
The bill passed through the House last night and was approved by the Senate last month.
Lawmakers were trying to get the legislation approved before the end of session so interested farmers could get seeds in the ground during the June growing season.