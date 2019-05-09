Meal House: Lump Crab Benny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe by Carbone's Prime.

Ingredients:

2 poached eggs

2 potato latkes (recipe below)

2 oz hollandaise (recipe below)

3 oz lump crab meat

2 oz arugula

1 oz olive oil

2 oz butter

1oz lemon juice

1: In a small sauce pot add your two eggs to boiling water with a 2oz of vinegar and poach for 7 minutes.

2: While the eggs are poaching, heat the butter and add the crab meat and lemon juice and cook on medium for 3-5 minutes just until it’s hot all the way through.

3: Place the potato latke down first, toss the arugula with olive oil and salt then build on top of potato. Next, add the crab meat on top of the arugula and top with a poached egg on each side.

Finish with hollandaise sauce and serve with a small side salad

Potato latke recipe:

6 potatoes

1 egg white

2oz lemon juice

Salt

Pepper

1: Grate the potatoes through a cheese grater or food processor, toss with salt and let sit for 10 minutes. Then ring out all the water in the potatoes by using cheesecloth or a towel.

2: Portion them out into 2-ounce balls and flatten them out. Cook off in a sauté over medium heat and a little butter. Set aside for later.

Hollandaise:

4 egg yolks

1oz lemon juice

1/2 cup melted butter

Pinch of salt

Dash of Tabasco sauce

1: Whisk the egg yolks in a bowl over a simmering pot of water. Whisk quickly so the eggs don’t burn on the bottom of the bowl then slowly drizzle in the melted butter while continuing to whisk the eggs. The sauce should double in volume and have a velvety smooth consistency. Remove from heat and add the lemon juice and Tabasco sauce.