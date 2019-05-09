× Middle School in New London placed on lockdown Thursday morning

NEW LONDON — New London Police said Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School was placed on lockdown this morning after a threat of a weapon.

Police said they were called to the school just after 9 a.m., and that the school immediately initiated lockdown protocol.

According to police, they swept the school and found no weapon or threats. Students, staff, and the school are safe.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The scare comes just days after a fatal shooting at a STEM school in Colorado.

Tony Terzi took a look at the value of schools having School Resource Officers for safety precautions.

