New Canaan Police: Social worker gave juvenile marijuana, vaping supplies, failed to report potential abuse

NEW CANAAN — Police said they arrested a social worker after an investigation found she had supplied a juvenile with marijuana and vaping supplies and failed to report incidents of neglect and abuse.

Police said in March, they were alerted that a social worker was making home visits to treat a juvenile and was providing them with marijuana and vape pods. Further investigation found that the social worker was failing to report potential incidents of neglect or abuse to the appropriate agencies.

Kelly Howard, 32, of Ansonia, was charged with failure to report abuse, sale of a controlled substance, and sale of tobacco products to a minor. She was freed on $100,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 21.