× New Haven 14-year-old shot in leg

NEW HAVEN — Police said a teen was shot in the leg Thursday night.

New Haven Police said they are investigating after a 14 year old male teen was shot in the leg at 8:29 p.m. in a business parking lot on Foxon Boulevard (Route 80) at Quinnipiac Avenue.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Witnesses are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.