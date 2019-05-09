NO TOLLS CT delivers petition to governor’s office with over 100,000 signatures

HARTFORD -- Grassroots organization, No Tolls CT, took its fight against tolls to Governor Ned Lamont’s office Thursday.

Over 100,000 residents across the state have signed a petition against electronic tolls on Connecticut’s highways.

“Our goal today is to bring these petitions to the Governor so he listens loud and clear that the taxpayers, the residents of Connecticut, do not want tolls in our state” No Tolls CT Founder Patrick Sasser said.

Although Governor Lamont was not there to accept the petition, Chief of Staff Ryan Drajewicz met with organizers and invited them inside his office to talk one-on-one about their concerns.

Sessar said they talked about their disagreements on how to fund the state’s transportation and infrastructure issues.

The proposed toll plan would have 50 toll gantries along all major highways, including 91, 95, 84 and route 15.

Governor Lamont’s office released a statement:

"We know that the No Tolls group feels passionately about this issue. So does Gov. Lamont. But people who signed these petitions aren't saying "no" to tolls-- they’re actually saying yes to taking out a $30 billion loan....requiring Connecticut taxpayers to foot 100 percent of the bill-plus interest."

“People are going to avoid the tolls,they’re going to go take side roads and that’s going to put wear and tear on the roads, it’s going to create congestion in our local towns and I don’t think people are seeing the bigger picture with this,” Middletown resident Megan Portfolio said.

No Tolls CT plans to host a rally against tolls Saturday May 18th outside the State Capital.