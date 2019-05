Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX61 along with the Connecticut Small Business Development Center continues to celebrate National Small Business Week all week long. Matt Scott sits down with Tox Brewing Company out of New London to talk about the success they've seen in the five weeks that they have been in business.

To learn more about all the great work that the Connecticut Small Business Development Center has done for local small businesses in the state, visit www.CTSBDC.com.