Pet of the Week: Natasha

Say hello to Natasha! She's available for adoption through Protectors of Animals. Here's what they have to say about this beautiful cat:
- Spayed female, 8-years-old
- Domestic long-hair
- She's a revved-up purring machine
- Very regal cat, with velvety, long ebony fur
- She's soft and gentle to the touch, so you're compelled to pet her, and she's compelled to let you
- Little diva too - loves to be brushed
- She is mature, calm, and cuddly
- It's hard to believe she was abandoned, and we wish we knew her full story
- This cat was loved by someone, and she now needs someone new to love her again
Learn more about how to adopt Natasha and other animals at the POA website.