Pet of the Week: Natasha

May 9, 2019

Say hello to Natasha! She's available for adoption through Protectors of Animals. Here's what they have to say about this beautiful cat:

  • Spayed female, 8-years-old
  • Domestic long-hair
  • She's a revved-up purring machine
  • Very regal cat, with velvety, long ebony fur
  • She's soft and gentle to the touch, so you're compelled to pet her, and she's compelled to let you
  • Little diva too - loves to be brushed
  • She is mature, calm, and cuddly
  • It's hard to believe she was abandoned, and we wish we knew her full story
  • This cat was loved by someone, and she now needs someone new to love her again

Learn more about how to adopt Natasha and other animals at the POA website. 

