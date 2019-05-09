Pet of the Week: Natasha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Natasha! She's available for adoption through Protectors of Animals. Here's what they have to say about this beautiful cat:

Spayed female, 8-years-old

Domestic long-hair

She's a revved-up purring machine

Very regal cat, with velvety, long ebony fur

She's soft and gentle to the touch, so you're compelled to pet her, and she's compelled to let you

Little diva too - loves to be brushed

She is mature, calm, and cuddly

It's hard to believe she was abandoned, and we wish we knew her full story

This cat was loved by someone, and she now needs someone new to love her again

Learn more about how to adopt Natasha and other animals at the POA website.