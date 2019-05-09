× Police: 12-year-old girl charged with DWI after taking family car on joy ride with friends

ALAMOGORDO, N. M. – Four children drank alcohol before deciding to take one of their family’s cars for a joy ride on the interstate, according to the Alamogordo Daily News.

The driver, a 12-year-old girl, is facing charges of reckless driving and DWI.

While Alamogordo police tried to identify the car’s owners, the children fled, driving past other law enforcement vehicles and, at one point, almost striking an Otero County deputy, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.

Police said the chase ended when the car spun out of control and hit a speed limit sign, but nobody was injured.