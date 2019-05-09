× Rollover crash in Waterbury kills 18-year-old driver

WATERBURY — Police say an 18-year-old woman was thrown from her SUV during a serious crash Wednesday night.

According to police, an SUV with three occupants was driving south on Berkeley Avenue around 8 p.m. when it struck a parked, unoccupied car.

The collision caused the SUV to roll over multiple times, throwing the driver from the vehicle. Police say she died from her injuries at the hospital later on.

The two passengers, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries. Police say they are stable and remain hospitalized.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact Officer Lee or the Crash Reconstruction Unit at ‪(203) 346-3975‬.