× Silver alert issued by Milford police for missing 2 and 3-year-olds

MILFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued for two toddlers who are missing according to police.



Police said Theodore Perez, 2, and William Perez, 3. were last seen Wednesday. William Perez is described by police as 2’2″ tall, white, with Blonde hair and Brown eyes. He weighs 40 lbs.



Theodore is described by police as white with Blonde hair and Brown eyes. He is 2’6″ tall and weighs 30 lbs. Police were not able to provide a photo or a clothing description.



If you have any information, contact Milford Police at 203-878-6551.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.