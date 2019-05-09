Sun and clouds Thursday with cooler temps

After an awesome day yesterday with highs in the 70s in a lot of towns, we’ll be noticeably cooler today, but at least it’ll be another dry day! The cool-down will be courtesy of a southerly breeze blowing over the cool Long Island Sound. The increase in cloud cover will play a role in that as well.

Rain returns at times on Friday. This will be the 9th Friday in a row with rain, going all the way back to March! At least this one won’t be a total wash-out. Look for overcast skies with occasional showers and highs in the lower 60s.

This weekend will be 50/50.

Saturday looks promising with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Mother’s Day, however, looks rainy and cooler, with temps in the 50s. At least you don’t need to be outside to take Mom to brunch!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun mixing with clouds. Cooler High: Low-mid 60s inland, 50s shore.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a shower or two. Lows near 50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Not a washout. High: near 60.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid-60s.

SUNDAY: A chilly rain. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Showers linger. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Near 60.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri,Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli