The Print Hub is an example of one door closing and another one opening

Posted 1:24 PM, May 9, 2019, by

We are celebrating National Small Business Week all week long and love hearing about the shining example of the great success local businesses have found utilizing the power of the Connecticut Small Business Development Center. Matt Scott sits with CTSBDC business advisor, Mike McDonald alongside Mitzi Sansivero, founder of The Print Hub. When Mitzi's corporate printing company announced they were leaving Connecticut, she was determined to stay in the state and grow what is now her successful own venture.

To learn more about how the Connecticut Small Business Development Center can help local businesses and start-ups, visit www.CTSBDC.com

