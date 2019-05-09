× Two juveniles arrested after investigation into North Haven fire

NORTH HAVEN — Police announced Thursday that two juveniles from North Haven were arrested by warrant after a suspicious fire last month.

The warrant comes after a lengthy investigation into the fire which occurred at a vacant barn on Warner Road.

According to North Haven Police, the two were found responsible for causing the fire and were charged with Reckless Burning, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief, and Criminal Trespass.

The juveniles have not been identified, however both are scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court.