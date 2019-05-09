× Visit a dream home in Westport

WESTPORT — Real estate. In Connecticut. It can be expensive. Really expensive.

But if you want to have the best – you have to be prepared to pony up. And on the gold coast, lower Fairfield County – you’ll need a lot of gold.

Welcome to the home of your dreams, in Westport, where on the water, you’ll find this pristine estate. Leslie Clarke is giving us a tour.

“This home has 8 bedrooms, 8 full baths – From every room, almost every bedroom, you have water views, so it’s not a bad place to wake up in every morning.”

If it’s water you want? Its water you’ll get. Pool not enough? There’s a three acre pond. Still not enough? There’s the long island sound.

Ryan Raveis – whose family name is practically synonymous with Connecticut real estate – explains, “The beauty of this is – all real estate is is location.”

“This close to the beach with expansive views, to 7 acres and this amount of square footage…is very special. It’s rare. It is.”

Like golf? You can, on your own professionally designed hole.

Weather not cooperating? Take in a movie downstairs…in your own movie theater. And if you just want to take a nap.

You have plenty of options for a snooze, in a magnificent master suite.

But it’s the stunning views that will have you stunned – even up on the roof.

13000 square feet, 5 floors including the roof, 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 4 half baths. A pool house, a golf course, a movie theater! What’s this going to set you back?

The company has listed the home for $12.9 million.

Making it one of the priciest homes on the market today. But for the perfect buyer – worth it.

Raveis said, “We know there’s a buyer for this house, and it’s our job to bring them to the seller. We know the data, we’ve done the research, we have global partners, and at Raveis we know luxury real estate. So I have no doubt we’ll find the right buyer for this.”