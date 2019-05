× 1 killed in New London crash

NEW LONDON — One person was killed in a single car crash Friday afternoon.

Police said at 2:38 pm, they responded to the area of 951 Bank St., New London, crash with injuries. The driver,who was alone in the car, was taken to L+M Hospital.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the man operator was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the operator is being held pending family notification.

The accident investigation remains active.